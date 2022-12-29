Can you help a 12-year-old Rugby girl reach her £3,500 target for children's air ambulance by the end of the year?

She has so far managed to raise an outstanding £2,472.51

Lexie Watkins has pledged to raise £3,500 by the end of the year to support the lifesaving work of the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

A 12-year-old girl from Rugby has pledged to raise £3,500 by the end of the year to support the lifesaving work of the Children’s Air Ambulance (TCAA).

The Children’s Air Ambulance is a national inter-hospital transfer service flying critically ill babies and children from one hospital to another for specialist care.

The charity receives no government funding so relies on dedicated fundraisers like Lexie Watkins to keep the helicopters flying and saving lives.

Lexie – #TheCrew member - set herself a challenge to raise £3,500 by the end of 2022 and has so far managed to raise an outstanding £2,472.51 - and is just over £1,000 off her target.

Lexie began her fundraising journey by signing up to become a member of #TheCrew – an exciting children’s club linked to the Children’s Air Ambulance, where children can learn about saving lives, helicopters, medicine, fundraising and how a charity works.

It is completely free to join #TheCrew and once signed up members receive a welcome pack.

Lexie’s amazing fundraising total had been raised across several events including colouring competitions, cake stalls, bike rides, car boot sales, quiz nights, tombola, sweet stalls, a green day at school and online raffles.

“I chose to raise money for the Children’s Air Ambulance to help make a difference to poorly children’s lives,” said Lexie.

“I really enjoy fundraising and I always try my best to help anyone in any way that I can. I set myself a target to work towards of £3,500 - the cost of one mission with the Children’s Air Ambulance. I have kept myself focused on achieving this amount as I know this will help to make a difference to someone’s life.” she added.

TCAA Youth Development Manager Anoushka Brown said: “The amount Lexie has managed to raise so far to support our vital charity will help to make many more lifesaving missions for babies and children possible.”

“We featured Lexie recently in our #TheCrew Catch-up Newsletter November 2022 edition and we would like to say a massive thank you to her for all her dedication, hard work and support so far during her time as a #TheCrew member. Without dedicated youngsters like her, our service wouldn’t be able to continue to make a difference in babies' and children’s lives across the UK.”

To help Lexie reach her target, please support her here: https://www.facebook.com/LexiesLittleLuxuries3