Can you help talented amateur Leamington golfer to live his American dream?

A talented amateur Leamington golfer is appealing for donations to his crowdfunding campaign so that he can compete in a major event in the USA.

Retired father-of- one Stephen Creed, 59, of Willes Road, was a keen cricketer but started playing golf seriously when he turned 35.

Now 17th in the World Amateur Golf rankings, Stephen has played in various big events over the years and won the English Senior Men's Amateur Championship 2023.

Inspired by this fantastic win, Stephen set himself a challenge to qualify to play in the U.S. Senior Amateur by 2025.

Stephen Creed. Picture submitted.

Second place finishes in this year’s 4th Bulgarian Senior Championship and Internationaux de France Seniors Messieurs events, a fifth placed finish in the English Senior Men's Open Championship 2024 and several other top 20 finishes in other European events mean that Stephen can now compete in the U.S. 69th Senior Amateur 2024 at the The Honors Course Tennessee between August 12 and 18.

But the cost of regularly taking part in such events is not cheap and Stephen is appealing to friends, family and other generous donors to help he and his caddy and fellow Stratford-on-Avon Golf Club member Josh Davenport cover the expenses for this American adventure.

Stephen said: “I have funded all my events myself up to qualifying so to take a caddy to help me do the best I can in the U.S. will make a massive difference.

"I’m not just going over there to take part, I’m going to go there an win it.

"Your support would pay for expenses to get there and back and give me the best chance of success when competing.”