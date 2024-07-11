Close encounters of the furred kind: Leamington Police and 'The Great Kitten Rescue'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leamington PCSOs rescued three abandoned and stray kittens after a dramatic search this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Eagle Rec on Tuesday evening (July 9), two PCSOs (6194 and 8637), who were coming to the end of their shift and ready to return home for a catnap, came to the aid of a woman who was looking for something in the undergrowth.

A ‘faint mew’ was coming from ‘jungle of nettles and thorns’ so, without pawsing for thought, the officers waded through only the terrified kitten to bolt across the car park and into the garden of an empty house nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to be deterred by this close encounter of the furred kind and “fuelled by determination and adrenaline”, one of the officers showed cat-like agility and climbed over a 7ft gate and a garden wall as they continued their “relentless” search, eventually managing to get the kitten into a box.

Two of the three kittens which were rescued. Photo courtesy of Leamington Police.

The officers then learned that another resident had found two more kittens.

These were also safely captured and, along with the other kitten, taken to Feldon Vets.

Feline great about their efforts, purring with pride and posting their account of the ‘Leamington Kitten Rescue’ on the Leamington Police Facebook page, one of the PCSOs said: “To everyone concerned about the little kitten in the Eagle Rec car park, rest assured it and its siblings are now safe, sound, and ready for their next adventure at a rehoming charity.“We managed to snap a picture of these two brave explorers, as they were less ninja-like in their escape attempts.

"The third one, however, was a master of stealth and acrobatics, so we kept him safely in the box until we reached the vets.”