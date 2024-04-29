Can you help to find Warwickshire teenager who has been missing from his home since Friday?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Waewickshire Police have put out an appeal for the public to help them find 17-year-old Warwickshire teenager Riley Barrett.
Riley, who has connections to Birmingham, Brentford and London went missing from his home in Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday morning (April 26).
He is described as being 5ft 11in tall with brown curly hair and a slim build.
He is believed to be wearing a black and white Nike tracksuit, white Jordan trainers with green markings, and a grey Nike coat.
If you have any information about where Riley might be, contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 436 of 28 April online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org