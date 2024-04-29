Can you help to find Warwickshire teenager who has been missing from his home since Friday?

Riley Barrett 17, of Stratord-upon-Avon, has connections to Birmingham, Brentford and London.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:51 BST
Waewickshire Police have put out an appeal for the public to help them find 17-year-old Warwickshire teenager Riley Barrett.

Riley, who has connections to Birmingham, Brentford and London went missing from his home in Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday morning (April 26).

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall with brown curly hair and a slim build.

Riley Barrett. Picture supplied by Warwickshire Police.Riley Barrett. Picture supplied by Warwickshire Police.
He is believed to be wearing a black and white Nike tracksuit, white Jordan trainers with green markings, and a grey Nike coat.

If you have any information about where Riley might be, contact Warwickshire Police citing Incident 436 of 28 April online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, by phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org