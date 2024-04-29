Can you help to find Warwickshire teenager who has been missing from his home since Friday?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Waewickshire Police have put out an appeal for the public to help them find 17-year-old Warwickshire teenager Riley Barrett.

Riley, who has connections to Birmingham, Brentford and London went missing from his home in Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday morning (April 26).

He is described as being 5ft 11in tall with brown curly hair and a slim build.

Riley Barrett. Picture supplied by Warwickshire Police.

He is believed to be wearing a black and white Nike tracksuit, white Jordan trainers with green markings, and a grey Nike coat.