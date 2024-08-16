Canal event to be held in Warwick featuring workshops, activities and tours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An event is set to be held in Warwick next month where people can learn more about the Saltisford Canal and take part in activities.

The event about the Saltisford Canal Arm and life on the canals, past and present will take place on September 8.

Visitors can meet a traditional fender maker and see his working home, watch a traditional canal artist at work and have a go at rag rug making.

There will be an open day event at the Saltisford Canal in Warwick next month. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

The traditional working boat 'Raymond' will also be open on the day for visits and tours.

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) are supporting the event with activities including canal-side yoga and a walk with artist Madeline Snowdon.

Rebecca Coles, senior learning and engagement officer at HCW said: “It has been great to collaborate with the Saltisford Trust team and the day will be a wonderful experience for visitors.

"Other organisations are also involved including the RNLI and the local Bat and Hedgehog rescue. There is also children's craft, a self-led I Spy hunt and Warwickshire Libraries are also doing storytelling sessions.”

Cllr Heather Timms added: “The HCW team have been working closely with local organisations to support this event for Heritage Open Days and it promised to be a lovely day for all ages.

"Waterways are important to us all and the latest exhibition at Market Hall Museum ‘Tales from the Riverbank’ highlights it, along with the history of Warwickshire rivers and canals.

"The exhibition is sponsored by local company Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre and we are very grateful for their support.”

The event runs from 12noon to 4pm and the yoga session is at 9.30am.

The Wandering the Weir Walks with Madeline Snowdon take place at 12.30pm and 2pm, and visitors can capture the canals through art, poetry or observation using materials provided.

These events are chargeable and require pre booking at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Refreshments will be also be available from the Happy Herefords food van and Saltisford Canal Trust tearoom (it will be cash only for the tearoom).