Care group leaders get stuck in at Warwick care home as part of 'a day in the life of' initiative

Staff at Leycester House care home were joined by CEO, Andrew Winstanley, HR advisor Laurence Feather, and personal assistant to the CEO Vanessa Aldridge from the Berkley Care Group.
They spent the day working in the maintenance, carer, and bar teams.
The event was part of a group-wide initiative in which Berkley’s head office staff undertook different roles across the group’s homes.
The initiative is aimed at ensuring staff at head office have a full understanding of exactly what it takes to provide care across the group’s care homes.
Working behind the scenes, Andrew spent the day as part of the home’s maintenance team, helping to make general repairs around the facility.
Meanwhile, Laurence worked with Leycester’s team of senior carers, assisting in caring for residents, including those requiring specialist dementia care.
Vanessa worked within Leycester’s bar/bistro team.
Andrew Winstanley, CEO of Berkley Care Group, said: “This initiative has served only to reconfirm how proud I am to lead such a brilliant group.
"It is vital that those of us leading Berkley Care Group as it grows know what it’s like to live and work in our homes.
"Whilst we regularly visit our homes, we don’t always get first-hand experience of the vital roles that are integral to our group’s continued success.
"I’m grateful to the team at Leycester House for welcoming Laurence, Vanessa and me into their ranks, knocking us into shape, and showing us what it takes to deliver the outstanding levels of care we aim to provide throughout our portfolio.”