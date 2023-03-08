This stunning photo was taken by Peter Sumner

Two vintage 'Castle' class steam train came through Warwick station last weekend.

The Ex-GWR. BR 4-6-0 "Castle" 4073 Class No. 5043 Earl of Mount Edgcumbe and, BR 4-6-0 "Castle" 4073 Class No. 7029 Clun Castle were combined together for the journey, which came through Warwick railway station last Saturday (March 4).

The photo was captured by train enthusiast Peter Sumner, who said many others had also turned up to see the trains come through.

Talking about the trains, Peter said: “These make a magnificent sight at Warwick station, while working the return journey of ‘The shareholder Special’ steam rail tour from Birmingham Snow Hill station, to Didcot Parkway station, and return.

"This was the first passenger run of No. 5043 since a big overhaul, and this could be the last steam rail tour before the lifts are fitted to Warwick station.