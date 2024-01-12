Catastrophic Great Fire of Warwick brought to life with new reality exhibition

People visiting the free exhibition will be transported back more than 300 years to witness the dramatic events that forever changed the face of the town.

A catastrophic event in Warwick's history has been brought to life with the launch of an new exhibition in the town's Market Hall Museum.

A catastrophic event in Warwick’s history has been brought to life with the launch of an new exhibition in the town’s Market Hall Museum.

Visitors can now experience an immersive reality exhibit that recounts the Great Fire that engulfed Warwick on September 5, 1694.

The exhibit at Warwickshire County Council’s Market Hall Museum has been developed by augmented reality (AR) specialists RiVR and uses the latest technology to present a 3D model of Warwick during the Medieval era.

Using a tablet device, visitors can embark on a virtual journey through the historic town and follow the progress of the devastating fire, from where it broke out in the houses opposite the Lord Leycester’s hospital, following its path of destruction as it quickly spread across the town.

Along the way they will hear accounts from the people who lived through the fire, recreated from historical documents held at the Museum.

Talking about the exhibit, Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: "The fire of 1694 drastically affected many people and their livelihoods, and Warwick was changed forever.

"Houses were rebuilt in a more modern style and in more fireproof brick and stone. This can all be seen through this innovative interactive display at Market Hall Museum.

“Through the use of augmented reality technology we can bring this historical event to life and I hope that many will take the opportunity to explore this fascinating part of Warwick’s history, as well as explore all that the museum has to offer.”

There will also be a ‘show and tell’ event on March 21 from 1pm to 1.30pm, where visitors can learn more about this significant event in Warwick’s history with a special talk and the chance to try out the new exhibit.

The event is free and places can be reserved on Eventbrite via: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/show-and-tell-the-fire-of-warwick-tickets-772966582857 or people can drop in on the day.

The museum has a rolling programme of case and exhibition changes. Tales from the Riverbank, an exhibition about Warwickshire’s rivers and canals opens on March 22 and is sponsored by Warwick Boats and the Leam Boat Centre.