Recovery measures for flood victims in and around Leamington and Warwick

Warwick District Council has thanked "everyone who came together to monitor and provide a response to a rapidly changing situation and is advising all those affected by internal flooding to report this to Warwickshire County Council via a dedicated web link

Recovery measures are being put in place for flood victims living in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Warwick District Council (WDC) has thanked “everyone who came together to monitor and provide a response to a rapidly

changing situation”.

Flooding around St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Picture supplied.

WDC is also advising all those affected by internal flooding to report this to Warwickshire County Council using its dedicated website link.

In contrast to other areas of the country, river levels in Warwick district did not breach their flood defences.

However, the effects of storm Henk on already saturated ground led to widespread surface water flooding across the area, with some roads impassable and reports of 11 properties where internal flooding may have taken place.

Several WDC sites and buildings were affected by the adverse weather including Leamington Art Gallery and Museum, which had to be

closed due the removal of artefacts and paintings as a precautionary measure, and the outdoor football pitches in a number of public spaces including St Nicholas Park, Newbold Comyn and St Mary’s Lands - which were waterlogged.

WDC’s portfolio holder for communities and leisure councillor Jim Sinnott commented: “I would like to pay tribute to Council staff and partner agencies including the County Council, Fire and Rescue Service and Police who worked tirelessly around the clock last week to monitor and respond to a rapidly evolving incident.

"Our preparations and plans for emergencies such as flooding are updated and reviewed on an ongoing basis and on this occasion, I can report that all appropriate actions were enacted.

"We will of course be undertaking a full-debrief with all involved.”

Members of Warwickshire Resilience Forum are in the process of contacting households, commercial premises and landowners known to have been affected by flooding to ensure they are aware of the services and assistance available to them.