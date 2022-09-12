Ceremony is held in Leamington for the town's proclamation of the accession of King Charles III
The ceremony took place outside the town hall yesterday (Sunday September 11) with the chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Mini Mangat reading the proclamation
A crowd gathered outside Leamington town hall yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 11) for the reading of the town and Warwick district’s proclamation of the accession of King Charles III following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last week.
Before the reading the proclamation, The chair of Warwick District Council Cllr Mini Mangat gave a short speech paying tribute to the Queen for her service as the longest reigning UK monarch and then explained the reason for the ceremony – the type of which took place across the UK.
The proclamation was as follows: Whereas it has pleased Almighty God to call to His Mercy our late Sovereign Lady Queen Elizabeth the Second of Blessed and Glorious Memory, by whoseDecease the Crown of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is solely and rightfully come to The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George: We, therefore, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal of this Realm and Members of the House of Commons, together with other members of Her late Majesty’s Privy Council and representatives of the Realms and Territories, Aldermen and Citizens of London, and others, do now hereby with one voice and Consent of Tongue and Heart publish and proclaim that The Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now, by the Death of our late Sovereign of Happy Memory, become our only lawful and rightful Liege Lord Charles the Third, by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of His other Realms and Territories, King, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, to whom we do acknowledge all Faith and Obedience with humble Affection; beseeching God by whom Kings and Queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy Years to reign over us.
Given at St. James’s Palace this tenth day of September in the year of Our Lord two thousand and twenty-two.
God save the king.
The national anthem was played after which Cllr Mangat then lead those gathered in three cheers for the new king.