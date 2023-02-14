The 496 Kenilworth & Balsall Common Squadron meets twice a week at the existing Kenilworth School in Leyes lane but the school will move to a new site in about seven months time and the group currently is not sure where its next HQ will be

Kenilworth Air Cadets ‘need certainty’ over where they can be based in the future.

This is the view of a town councillor.

The 496 Kenilworth & Balsall Common Squadron has 28 cadets aged between 12 and 20 from across the area.

Kenilworth town councillor Richard Dickson says the 496 (Kenilworth & Balsall Common) Air Cadets squadron needs certainty over where it will be based in the future.

The range of activities includes summer camps at RAF bases, glider training, RAF sports events, first aid courses and opportunities in the Squadron’s marching band.

The squadron meets twice a week at the existing Kenilworth School in Leyes lane but the school will move to a new site in about seven months time and the group currently is not sure where its next HQ will be.

Cllr Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St Johns), said: “The Air Cadets provide a great opportunity for local young people and the town is really fortunate to have such committed volunteer leaders.

"The new Kenilworth School is now due to open in less than seven months’ time.

“The Squadron needs to know as soon as possible exactly what the arrangements are either for at least like-for-like facilities at the new school site or if it can stay at Leyes Lane.

