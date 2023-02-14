Popular Leamington run to raise funds in memory of Warwick girl who died of rare cancer

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run has become a popular fixture in the sporting calendar for running clubs and fundraisers alike since it was first held in 2005

(l-r) Harpal Singh of Leamington Round Table, Wright Hassall Partner Peter Lowe, and Rachel Ollerenshaw of Molly Ollys Wishes

A popular annual run in Leamington will help to raise vital funds for a children’s charity launched in memory of a little girl from Warwick.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run has become a popular fixture in the sporting calendar for running clubs and fundraisers alike since it was first held in 2005, raising more than £420,000 for local causes.

It returns for its 19th year on Sunday, April 2 – organised by The Leamington Round Table and sponsored by Leamington lawyers Wright Hassall – with proceeds donated to this year’s official race charity, Warwick-based Molly Ollys Wishes, which has also been given 10 free race places to raise further funds.

Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer and marked its tenth anniversary last year.

The charity provides emotional support for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families by delivering wishes and donating its ‘Olly The Brave’ therapeutic toy lion and books to children both directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Rachel said: “The Wright Hassall Regency 10k is a great local event which brings together thousands of runners. We’re delighted to be involved this year and to help promote the run.

“We have ten people running in the event who are fundraising for Molly Ollys and their money – and the proceeds raised – will help us to make a real difference to the lives of children who have a life-threatening health condition.”

Phil Wilding, managing partner of Wright Hassall, which has been based in the town for more than 175 years, said: “We have supported the run every year since its inception and are delighted to be doing so again this year, and I know many of our staff are looking forward to taking part.

“It has grown to become not only one of the most popular 10k runs in the country, but also a real community event which brings the town together.”

Beginning at 9.30am on Sunday April 2, the route takes runners through some of the best parks and gardens Leamington Spa has to offer.

Starting at Newbold Terrace East, the route heads anti-clockwise around Newbold Comyn, before heading back into Royal Leamington Spa town centre, taking in Victoria Park and Jephson Gardens, and then finishing up at Mill Gardens.

As well as supporting Molly Ollys, some of the proceeds will be donated tocharities, PTA's, and scout groups.

Harpal Singh of Leamington Round Table, and this year’s race director, said: “We’re really grateful to the people of Leamington who come out in their droves every year to cheer the runners on, and we look forward to another great year this year.

"Places are filling up fast but there’s still time to sign up.”

All entrants will receive a medal and a t-shirt, with a cash prize for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd-placed male and female runners, while trophies will also be awarded to teams and age category winners.