Changes are set for car park in Warwick with more council staff working in town

Changes are due to be made to the use of a car park in Warwick next month.

The Warwickshire County Council car park in Cape Road has been open to the public for the last few years - but this will be changing.

It was opened up to the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A posts on social media said the change is due to more staff working at Warwickshire County Council’s base at Shire Hall which means there is an demand for more parking spaces.

The posts also said that there will be a permit system in place when the changes start, which will be at the end of March.

Some people on social media responded to the news with concerns about how this change will impact the town and the footfall to the shops.

When asked about the changes, aspokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "The Warwickshire County Council staff car park on Cape Road has been available for the public to use since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Starting from March 31, during weekdays (Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm), the car park will now be reserved for WCC permit holders.

"However, recognising the importance of parking to support the town centre economy and visitors to the town, it will still be available for public use during evenings (after 5pm), weekends, and bank holidays.

"Monitoring for vehicles without a WCC-issued permit will begin on March 31.

"Signage will be put up at the entrance to Cape Road to inform the public about these new arrangements.”