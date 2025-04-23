Charities get cash boost after 'Fiver Friday' at Warwick Racecourse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five charities recently got a cash boost thanks to ‘Fiver Friday’ at Warwick Racecourse.

In February, the charities were invited to the fundraising event by the racecourse and Leamington Morrisons’ community champion Alex Pearson.

The charities benefitting from the event were: Molly Ollys, Priory Pools Community Centre, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, Jessica's Promise and Marie Curie UK.

More than £1,300 was raised and all proceeds will be split equally between each charity – with each also getting an additional £200 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The Leamington Morrisons store also donated items for a tombola and other local businesses donated prizes for the other games the team held.

Alex Pearson said: “What a fantastic day everyone had. The atmosphere was amazing and everyone was so generous.

"We were able to help five charities raise funds, which wouldn't have been able to happen if we didn't have the support from Warwick Racecourse.

"We are so thankful for the support from the racecourse and the community.”