Charities in line for £5,000 from annual classic car show in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An annual classic car show in Leamington Spa is on track to raise more than £5,000 for local charities.

Leamington Rotary Club, which raises several thousand pounds at its annual Classics at the Spa (CATS) show, has said entries for this year’s event on Sunday June 16 were already up on this time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotary president Barry Andrews said that about 300 classic cars from across the Midlands were expected to draw large crowds to the Pump Room Gardens for the event, which this year will also feature classic motorcycles.

Cars at last year’s event.

“This is good news for our two nominated charities this year - Warwickshire Search and Rescue and OurJay, a Rugby-based charity which raises money for defibrillators in public places,” said Mr Andrews.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue, which received the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in January, is based at Stoneleigh and assists police in Warwickshire and West Midlands with searches for vulnerable people.

It operates 24 hours a day, every day of the year and has undertaken more than 375 searches since its inception 11 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OurJay was set up in memory of 17-year-old Jamie Rees, who died of a cardiac arrest on New Year’s Day 2022.

Cars at last year’s event.

His mother, Naomi Rees-Issitt, said her son ‘s survival chances had been diminished by a chronic delay in critical care and a desperate lack of accessible defibrillators near to where he collapsed.

The charity has since provided more than 150 defibrillators.

Sponsored by Startin Kia Warwick, CATS attracts thousands of visitors each year. Admission is free to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm and there is plenty of live entertainment throughout the day, food and drink outlets and a dedicated picnic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotarian Simon Evans, who chairs the show’s organising committee, said: “The show has become a regular town event, as well as a charity money raiser, and we made a record surplus last year of £5,100, which was divided between Olly’s Wishes, which supports children with life-threatening illnesses. and Helping Hands, a community project which helps people to get back on their feet.

“I would also like to thank Startin Kia Warwick for agreeing to be our generous headline sponsor yet again, and also Leamington BID for helping finance the event.”

Richard Roberts, dealer principal of Startin Kia Warwick on Heathcote Lane, off Europa Way, said: “Classic car shows are extremely popular and we were very pleased to be sponsoring this event again. Leamington Spa Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we are looking forward to supporting the show again this year.”