Charities invited to attend Warwick and Kenilworth markets to help boost awareness and fundraising

Charities within the district could have a stall for free.

Charities across the Warwick district are being invited to attend markets in Warwick and Kenilworth to help boost their awareness and fundraising.

The partnership with market operator CJ’s Events Warwickshire aims to ‘foster a sense of unity, support, and giving back within communities’.

Photo by Leila Hawkins Photography

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “Local charities attending Kenilworth and Warwick markets presents an excellent opportunity for them to generate much-needed funds.

"Whether through selling merchandise, running raffles, or organising fun activities for visitors.

"Charities can select any market date within 2023 to attend and can attend up to five times this year, trading fees will be waived for their selected dates.”

To participate, charities must register and provide the necessary information, such as their legal name, contact details.

Additionally, charities must hold a minimum of £5 million in Public Liability Insurance (PLI) coverage.