Warwick primary school's sensory garden gets new signage thanks to south Warwickshire company

It was installed last term
By Kirstie Smith
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST

A sensory garden at a Warwick primary school has received new signage.

Last term, Stratford-based printing company Peeli installed some artwork around Coten End Primary School's garden.

A spokesperson from Peeli said: “The reading nook was truly transformed with the use of Foamex boards and a metal CAD cut sign, with educational messages incorporated into the design.

"From the school values to bee and plant facts, the whole garden is the perfect space to learn.

“Beautiful artwork was also supplied by the school.

“We worked with the PTA to create a warm and welcoming space that the students can now enjoy.”

A spokesperson from Coten End Primary School’s PTA said: "It was a space in the school that we never knew what to do with it, the school's Eco Committee thought it would be a wonderful idea to have a sensory garden for the children.

"The two years of managing and fundraising has all paid off.”

