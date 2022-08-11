Charity bike ride raises £70K for a Warwick-based charity that helps children with life-threatening illnesses

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money was raised by 47 riders who took part in the Molly Olly’s 10th Anniversary charity cycle ride from York to Warwick over July 8,9 and 10.

Cyclists rode into The Durham Ox in Shrewley after three days of a gruelling charity ride covering 185 miles.

The riders took part in a three-day challenge, cycling from York through The Pennines and Derbyshire before arriving at The Durham Ox in Shrewley in aid of Molly Ollys. Photo by Dave Fawbert

The route was especially poignant for the family as York was one of the last places they visited before Molly died in 2011 from kidney cancer at eight years old.

It was also a tough route for the cyclists due to the sweltering heat and steep hills, but the beautiful scenery helped to keep the cyclists going when they felt they could not go on.

Karen Robbins – one of the cyclists who took part – lost her daughter Leanne eight years ago to cancer. She said: “I’m not great at words, but I would just like to say how humbling and special the weekend was, I still can’t believe we did it.

"It was a tough weekend on the hills, but we remember the tough, painful times the kids go through without complaining at the end of their very short lives.

Rachel Ollerenshaw welcoming the riders at the finish line. Photo by Dave Fawbert

"Everyone was amazing, there was lots of laughter and lots of tears… brings so many memories of my Leanne.”

Rachel Ollerenshaw, the founder of Molly Olly’s, said: “We decided to do this cycle event in 2022 to celebrate 10 years of Molly’s legacy.

"What a ride it was. It far exceeded our expectations on so many levels.

"This was a phenomenal team effort with so many highlights. The camaraderie between all the riders and support team made it a unique and very special few days.

The riders after they arrived in Shrewley. Photo by Dave Fawbert

"It was certainly a challenge, but all the riders faced every day head on and looked out for each other and helped their team of riders to complete each day.

"It was very emotional for Tim and I seeing the cyclists in their Molly Olly pink tops ride in together to the finishing point to huge applause and a great welcome from family and friends.

"Knowing why we were there and what everyone has achieved, the difference that it will make for the children we support is truly humbling.

“Thank you to everyone – riders, support team, friends, family and all those who have donated. All the cyclists should feel extremely proud.”

The riders took part in a three-day challenge, cycling from York through The Pennines and Derbyshire before arriving at The Durham Ox in Shrewley. Photo by Dave Fawbert

Over the 10 years Molly Ollys has been going, the charity has helped more than 16,000 children – directly and indirectly – through delivering wishes, its Olly The Brave therapeutic toy lion and books and bespoke projects with the NHS.

Molly’s dad, Tim said: “Each wish we do for a child costs around £500 so £70K is at least 140 wishes – that is 140 children that we can make smile and help make the dark days brighter.

"This money will help create happy memories for the familes.”