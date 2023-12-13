Charity Christmas tree at Leamington festival is dedicated to brave youngster

The Neive’s Arc tree at The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints’ Parish Church has been put up and decorated in memory of Neive Warwick who died aged six in October.

One particular tree at the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival has been touching the hearts of visitor’s this year.

The Neive’s Arc tree at The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival at All Saints’ Parish Church has been put up and decorated by Sarah Warwick in memory of her daughter who died aged six in October.

Neive’s Arc is a branch of the wider Alice’s Arc charity children's cancer charity dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Left: Neive Warwick. Right: The Neive's Arc tree at The Leamington Christmas Tree Festival. Pictures supplied.

At the age of just five, Neive was diagnosed with embryonal/fusion negative parameningeal rhabdomyosarcoma.

The tree has been sponsored by The Enchanted Tea Room cafe in Leamington, which was one of Neive’s favourite places to go and gave her much happiness even when she was undergoing treatment.

Its main purpose is to raise awareness for the charity and to remember Neive.

Sarah said: “Neive will be remembered for her love of animals and flowers, her beautiful singing voice, her perfect face, her lovely plaited hair she was so fond of and her kindness to all.

"We’ll love her, we’ll sing and we’ll dance, until the very end.”

The tree can be seen at the Leamington Christmas Tree Festival at the church up to and including Sunday December 17.

For more information about the even visit https://shorturl.at/fpqwO