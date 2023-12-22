Tickets are on sale from Warwick Books and from Presto Music in Regent Grove in Leamington and they will also be available at the door on the night.

A charity concert that is being held in memory of a much-loved member of an orchestra is due to held in Warwick next month.

On Saturday, January 13, the Oriflamme Orchestra will again be giving a benefit concert for Amnesty International but, on this occasion, the concert will also be dedicated to the memory of Julian Smith who died in 2023.

An Oriflamme performance in 2023, with Julian Hellaby at the piano. Photo supplied

Julian had been a member of the orchestra and was known to many as a local music teacher.

The scheduled programme for the evening is: Strauss Serenade, Stravinsky Concerto for Piano and Mozart Serenade in Bb.

The concert will be held in St Mary’s Church in Warwick and doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £7.50 for students) and are on sale now from Warwick Books, and from Presto Music in Regent Grove in Leamington.

They will also be available at the door on the night.

Wine and soft drinks will be on sale before the performance and in the interval.

The concert is due to end by 9.30pm.

Attendees are also being made aware that there is a possibility the scaffolding around the church tower will be taken down in January, which would affect vehicular access from Northgate Street.