Warwick and Leamington MP supports foodbanks as Christmas approaches
Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has shown support for foodbanks across the two towns in the lead up to Christmas.
Mr Western visited the staff and volunteers of the Trussell Trust at its Saltisford foodbank on Friday to donate supplies and hear from the team about what they needed and how the service was coping.
The need for foodbanks has significantly increased in the past decade.
In 2010/11, 61,000 food parcels were distributed.
In 2022/23, Trussell Trust foodbanks saw the highest levels of need ever, superseding the peak during the pandemic and distributed almost three million food parcels.
It has also been reported that more working people are needing to turn to foodbanks for support and foodbanks across the UK are changing opening hours to ensure working people needing to access their services can do so outside of working hours.
Mr Western said: “The teams at our local foodbanks do such a crucial job at providing these sadly much-needed services to our communities and I am always pleased to support them however I can.
“It is hugely concerning to see such a massive rise in just the last year of people being forced to turn to foodbanks, 37 per cent is a massive increase.
“These statistics follow a deeply worrying trend we have seen over the past decade of more and more people and families left with no choice but to use a foodbank.
“I remain so grateful to the brilliant team for all they do and encourage anyone who can to donate some supplies to keep them going into the new year.”
The team shared they particularly need donations of the below items and have been busy over recent months as people continue to feel the pressure from the cost-of-living crisis.
- Deodorant
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Shaving gel
- Razors
- Laundry powder
- Squash
- Mayo
- Jam
If anybody would like to make a donation to or use the services, further information is available here https://warwickdistrict.foodbank.org.uk/locations/