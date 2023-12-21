Kineton woman decorates home as 'Christmas gift' to The Myton Hospices

Gillian Hawtin has decked out the front of her house and is taking donations for the charity in memory of her close friend’s sister Katie Pritchard, who was cared for in her final days at the Warwick hospice

A Kineton woman has beautifully decked out the front of her home ‘as a Christmas gift to The Myton Hospices’.

And Gillian Hawtin is taking donations for the charity in memory of her close friend’s sister - a mother of two and NHS nurse Katie Pritchard - who was cared for by Myton in her final days before she died of cervical cancer aged just 37 in June this year.

Gillian, a florist who runs Flower Thyme in the village, said: “In her final weeks Katie was supported by The Myton Hospice in Warwick who cared for both her and her family.

Left: Katie and her family. Top and bottom right: Gillian Hawtin's home in Kineton which she has decorated as 'a Christmas gift' to the Myton Hospices in Katie's memory.

“I wish to support this amazing charity and have dressed my home for Christmas which I hope you will all enjoy.

"If you do please consider leaving a donation to allow others to receive the dignity and loving care which meant so much to Katie and all her family.”

Gillian has set up a fundraising page on the JustGiving website here https://shorturl.at/bcqB0

The Myton Hospices have said: “We believe that everyone matters for every single moment of their life.

"We focus on enhancing life when cure is no longer an option.

"We are leaders in compassionate end of life care, our work centres on our patients and involving them in decisions about their care.