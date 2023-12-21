Kineton woman decorates home as 'Christmas gift' to The Myton Hospices
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Kineton woman has beautifully decked out the front of her home ‘as a Christmas gift to The Myton Hospices’.
And Gillian Hawtin is taking donations for the charity in memory of her close friend’s sister - a mother of two and NHS nurse Katie Pritchard - who was cared for by Myton in her final days before she died of cervical cancer aged just 37 in June this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gillian, a florist who runs Flower Thyme in the village, said: “In her final weeks Katie was supported by The Myton Hospice in Warwick who cared for both her and her family.
“I wish to support this amazing charity and have dressed my home for Christmas which I hope you will all enjoy.
"If you do please consider leaving a donation to allow others to receive the dignity and loving care which meant so much to Katie and all her family.”
Gillian has set up a fundraising page on the JustGiving website here https://shorturl.at/bcqB0
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Myton Hospices have said: “We believe that everyone matters for every single moment of their life.
"We focus on enhancing life when cure is no longer an option.
"We are leaders in compassionate end of life care, our work centres on our patients and involving them in decisions about their care.
"Perhaps most importantly we give them more quality time with their loved ones.