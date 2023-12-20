Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help Myton Hospice patients and their families at Christmas time
Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign this year will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Owen and their families.
Owen, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March 2020.
He proposed to Laura after their daughter Luna was born in December of that year and they got married in May 2021.
Sadly he started to receive palliative care from September 2021 and was admitted to Warwick Myton Hospice three months later.
He died on December 27 2022 having just turned 40.
Laura said: “Myton reminded us it was Christmas time.
"Whilst we were there, we were so caught up with making the most of our final days with Owen that it didn’t really feel like Christmas.
" Myton’s Santa Sleigh was at the hospice one day so I took Luna to meet Santa Claus which was so lovely.
"Seeing her face light up at the sight of him was amazing. Looking back, it was important to celebrate our last Christmas with Owen.”
“Having Myton’s support at the worst time of our lives was a blessing.
"If it wasn’t for Myton, Owen would’ve been in hospital, meaning I couldn’t have seen him.
"Myton gave me that time with him and I can’t repay them for that.
"We were able to be a family and I can’t put into words how important that is to me.”
The Trees of Light Campaign has been running in support of the Myton Hospices through the giant Christmas trees outside Leamington Town Hall and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash throughout the festive period.
For more information about the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/HKLX3
To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5.