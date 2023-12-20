Owen spent his final days at the Myton Hospice in Warwick during Christmas 2021. His wife Laura, with whom he had a baby daughter called Luna, says the hospice helped them to celebrate their last Christmas together as a family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign this year will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Owen and their families.

Owen, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in March 2020.

He proposed to Laura after their daughter Luna was born in December of that year and they got married in May 2021.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen, Laura and Luna.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadly he started to receive palliative care from September 2021 and was admitted to Warwick Myton Hospice three months later.

He died on December 27 2022 having just turned 40.

Laura said: “Myton reminded us it was Christmas time.

"Whilst we were there, we were so caught up with making the most of our final days with Owen that it didn’t really feel like Christmas.

The Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light.

" Myton’s Santa Sleigh was at the hospice one day so I took Luna to meet Santa Claus which was so lovely.

"Seeing her face light up at the sight of him was amazing. Looking back, it was important to celebrate our last Christmas with Owen.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Having Myton’s support at the worst time of our lives was a blessing.

"If it wasn’t for Myton, Owen would’ve been in hospital, meaning I couldn’t have seen him.

"Myton gave me that time with him and I can’t repay them for that.

"We were able to be a family and I can’t put into words how important that is to me.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trees of Light Campaign has been running in support of the Myton Hospices through the giant Christmas trees outside Leamington Town Hall and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash throughout the festive period.

For more information about the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/HKLX3