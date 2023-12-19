Warwick community thanked for supporting fundraising drive for town's Christmas lights and charity

The money raised at the event will be split equally between the two causes.

The community in Warwick has been thanked for supporting a fundraising drive in aid of the town's Christmas lights and a charity.

Last Saturday (December 16) at the weekly Warwick market, a joint fundraiser was held to help raise money for both the Myton Hospices and for new Christmas lights for the town.

Earlier this year, Warwick Town Council launched sponsorship packages so local businesses and organisations could get involved with getting new lights for the town.

In return businesses get a range of promotion and it is a way the council can work with local traders to enhance people’s experience when visiting Warwick.

Some new light have been installed this year, including at Old Square, Westgate House, and The Court House.

Despite the hard work put in by businesses, organisations and the town council to help encourage more people to visit Warwick, the lights had been targeted by vandals earlier this month.

The 'guess how many sweets in the jar' competition at the fundraiser. Photo supplied

In spite of the vandalism, the campaign for new lights continued, which saw crowds support the fundraiser last weekend.

At the event there was a tombola, a ‘guess how many sweets in the jar’ and appearances from Santa and the Grinch.

More than £1,300 was raised on the day.

George Palmer, finance and communications officer at Warwick Town Council, said: “The event was a huge success.

The tombola stall at the fundraiser. Photo supplied

"We would like to thank the local community for their generous support on Saturday allowing us to raise £1,363.59 – this will be split equally between The Myton Hospice and Warwick’s Christmas Lights 2024.”

Now the town council will be looking to continue their lights campaign for more new lights next year.

George added: “We will be planning further fundraising in the New Year for Warwick’s Christmas Lights – we are aiming to raise additional funds for new lights in the town centre to benefit our local economy over the festive period and encourage people to visit Warwick.

“Our sponsorship packages for Christmas 2024 are now available – we already have over 35 confirmed sponsors for Christmas 2024.