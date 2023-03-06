Charity fashion show in Leamington is set to be a sellout on both nights

Showcasing clothes and sportswear from national retail chains and local independent shops, the annual Bodies & Co Fashion Show is on track to raise up to £20,000 during two nights at the Royal Spa Centre with almost 1,000 tickets already sold

A Warwickshire charity fashion show, which has raised £500,000 since its inception, is set to turn heads again in Leamington later this month with the second 600-seater night already a sell-out.

Showcasing clothes and sportswear from national retail chains and local independent shops, the annual Bodies & Co Fashion Show is on track to raise up to £20,000 during two nights at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington, with almost 1,000 tickets already sold.

On Thursday March 23 and Friday March 24, a volunteer army of some 100 people – models, choreographers, dressers, stage hands and front of house staff – will bring the catwalk to life after nine weekends of rehearsals.

A scene from last year's show. Picture supplied.

Almost 50 models aged between two and 80 years will strut the catwalk under the direction of Jenni Fuller, the inspiration behind the show, which has been staged in Warwick, Stratford, Evesham and Kenilworth.

“There will be something for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers and men and women in sizes from eight to 18,” said Mrs Fuller.

Audiences will also be entertained by singing, dancing and acting and a raffle with 30 prizes on each night.

Some of the models for this year's show. Picture supplied.

Mrs Fuller, who launched the show in the 1980s, said: “We all enjoy what we are doing and the bonus for us is that every penny after overheads goes to charity: everyone gives their time for free and the models even lose money as they have to pay for their own hairstyling.

“Last year we gave £20,000 to Cancer Research UK, Baby Lifeline and Samaritans, and this year we’re supporting the local branches of Alzheimer’s and Samaritans and I must thank all those who are making this possible – our army of volunteers, the retail shops who provide the fashions, our sponsors, all those local businesses who advertise in the programme and all those who give us such fabulous raffle prizes.”

