Charity golf day where participants can meet professional golfer Ady Wheatcroft being held in Stoneleigh

An annual charity golf day is being held in Stoneleigh later this year, where participants also have the chance to meet professional golfer Ady Wheatcroft.

This year’s event is being held at Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club and it will be raising money for Fight for Sight, which is a charity dedicated to funding eye research.

Fight for Sight is holding its annual charity golf day in Stoneleigh later this year. Photo supplied

The event is open to optical suppliers, industry professionals, and optical practices across the UK and will be taking place on July 5.

A spokesperson from Fight For Sight said: “All skills are welcome, and it’s an excellent opportunity to support a fantastic cause, enjoy a great day out with your colleagues and meet professional golfer Ady Wheatcroft.

"Ady will showcase some fantastic trick shots, and professional auctioneer Thomas Rose from Hammer Time Fundraising will also present brand-new lots for an auction.

“We work hard to make each event even bigger and better than the previous year, but to do this, we need your help

“A wide range of advertising opportunities will be available, from sponsoring one of our fabulous auction lots or one of our 18 holes throughout the golf course.”

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to help on the day with roles including; registration, starters and marshalling.

The Warwickshire committee of Fight for Sight is headed up by Debbie White from Leamington, who has been involved with the charity for nearly three decades.

Debbie knows first-hand the devastating effects of sight loss as she has retinitis pigmentosa. She has been living with Usher syndrome – a rare genetic disorder that causes hearing impairment and progressive vision loss for more than 40 years.

One of her many passions was playing golf; as her sight worsens, she says that she knows the value of days like this.

Over the years, Debbie has also taken part in various fundraising activities to help raise money for the charity. This includes sky dives and taking on ‘the world’s fastest zip wire’.

Debbie has also received awards over the years for her efforts.

