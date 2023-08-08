Charity gourmet evening to take place in Leamington town centre next month

With nine independent restaurants taking part and all proceeds going to charity, organisers from Leamington Rotary Club are expecting a bumper turnout. This year’s participating restaurants include Oscar’s, Eleven, The Emperors, Sabai Sabai, Charisma, Baserri, Taverna Meraki, Otto Turkish Kitchen and Paprika Club.

Tickets have gone on sale for A Taste of Leamington, a charity gourmet evening at some of the town’s finest restaurants, where each of the three courses is taken at a different venue.

With nine independent restaurants taking part and all proceeds going to charity, organisers from Leamington Rotary Club are expecting a bumper turnout.

“We had more than 140 diners join us last year and we are hoping to exceed that this year,” said Rotarian Linda John.

Paprika Club is one of the participating restaurants in the A Taste of Leamington charity event. Picture supplied.

Sponsored by Warwick Glass, the event - on Tuesday, September 19 - will start at 6.30 pm with a drinks reception at All Saints Church before groups of diners are taken to their three selected restaurants during the evening.

“This is our sixth ‘A Taste of Leamington’ event and the feedback from the evening has always been amazingly positive, and a large part of that is down to our restaurants who all pull it out of the bag on the night and create a fantastic dining experience,” said Linda.

“Over the past five years we have raised more than £15,000, half of which has gone to local Leamington charities and causes, and the remainder to Parkinson’s UK. Having lost my father to Parkinson’s disease in 2019, I know how it can devastate lives and the charity needs every pound it can get for vital research into stopping this horrible disease in its tracks,” she said.

This year the proceeds will be split between Parkinson’s UK and Flourish, a local Leamington-based charity that supports young girls by nurturing their self-esteem, mental wellbeing and emotional resilience.

Tickets are priced at £40 and can be purchased by searching online for Ticket Tailor A Taste of Leamington 2023.