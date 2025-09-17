Charity hopes to turn Leamington and Warwick pink - and it needs your help

A Leamington and Warwick charity is appealing for help in turning the towns pink to help raise awareness and funds for life-saving research.

This year, the Leamington Spa and Warwick Cancer Research UK committee have joined the ‘Turn the Town Pink’ campaign running from October 11 to 19, and are looking for the community’s support.

Deborah Barleggs, who is a member of the committee, said: "We wanted to do something big, something that could really make a difference – and ‘Turn the Town Pink’ felt like the right way to raise a substantial amount of money while uniting the community.

“This year, we will be one of 21 Turn the Town Pink initiatives in the UK. We’ll also be one of the biggest.”

Although the campaign is called Turn the Town Pink – a colour closely linked with breast cancer awareness – this initiative is in support of Cancer Research UK.

So far, 50 businesses and groups in Leamington and 20 in Warwick have pledged their support through making donations, providing vouchers and items for raffles and turning premises pink.

Some businesses are also gifting a percentage of sales during the campaign week to Cancer Research UK.

Many retailers are offering discounts such as pink wine flight for £15 at Grace and Vine, 50 per cent off pink matcha at Grounded Kitchen, 10 per cent off pink clothing at Perennial Menswear and 10 per cent off pink purchases or crockery hire at Pillow and Porcelain.

Some businesses are also running fundraisers.

In Leamington, Skechers has an instore raffle to win a £100 voucher, Fizzy Moon has a Wheel of Fortune, Grape Tree is asking customers to guess the sweets in a jar and Bedford Street Studios will have a bake sale on October 15.

In Warwick, Specsavers are having a bake sale on the first weekend; Crazy Rah Art is raffling a pink artwork, Form and Flow Pilates will be running charity classes, NV Her Warwick will be holding a ‘pink evening’ on October 15 and Revolve is hosting an instore fashion event on October 17.

There will also be a craft fair on the upper mall at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington on October 11,12,18 and19.

Deborah said: “We initially had a goal to make £5,000 and for 20 businesses in Warwick and 50 in Leamington to participate. With a few more weeks still to go, we are aiming higher.

“We’d be so delighted if 30 businesses in Warwick and 75 in Leamington signed up.

“Through retailer donations, public donations and fundraising events and activities as well as our prize draw with cash prizes (tickets for sale October 11 to 19 October in the Royal Priors and on October 11 at Warwick’s Saturday market) we are now aiming to raise £10,000.”

Deborah added: “We want to give special thanks to the amazing community spirit in both towns and our champions at BID Leamington, the Royal Priors Shopping Centre, NVHer and Cloud 9.

"We are so grateful for their early belief in us and this brand-new local community and charity campaign.

"Cancer affects so many of us. By turning pink this October – together we are beating cancer.”

To get involved, email: [email protected] by September 22.

The committee is also arranging ticketed events including ‘The Pink Whisper’ – a 1920s speakeasy event – at The Hush Bar in Leamington on October 16 and ‘The Pink Diner’ at Hart and Co in Leamington on October 20.