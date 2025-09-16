New murals unveiled at Leamington Station marking 200th anniversary of rail

By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:16 BST
Councillor Ella Billiald, artist Katie O'Sullivan, CRP officer Sarah Davison and Dan Gillard (Chiltern Railways) with school pupils and the murals. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
Councillor Ella Billiald, artist Katie O'Sullivan, CRP officer Sarah Davison and Dan Gillard (Chiltern Railways) with school pupils and the murals. Photo supplied
New murals depicting rail through the ages have been unveiled at Leamington Station – one week ahead of the modern railway’s 200th anniversary.

Unveiled near platforms 3 and 4 at the station, the murals capture the historic bicentenary, which began with the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway on September 27, 1825.

The artworks – which was funded by Chiltern Railways’ Community Investment Fund – were created by local artist Katie O’Sullivan in collaboration with pupils from Earlsdon Primary School and Westgate Primary School.

The two new murals. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
The two new murals. Photo supplied

The project was led by the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership.

They depict historic figures relevant to the modern railway and the history of rail in Leamington.

The launch took place on Tuesday September 16 and was attended by Chiltern Railways, Katie, community partners, Cllr Ella Billiald, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for arts, culture economy, as well as some of the pupils from Earlsdon Primary School and Westgate Primary School.

The pupils were also given Railway 200 cupcakes to celebrate the upcoming milestone.

Pupils from Earlsdon Primary School and Westgate Primary School with the celebration cake. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
Pupils from Earlsdon Primary School and Westgate Primary School with the celebration cake. Photo supplied

Katie O’Sullivan, the artist of the murals, said: “The children’s ideas and creativity inspired these beautiful murals. It’s been wonderful to translate their vision into large-scale artworks that celebrate Leamington’s railway both past and present.

“I hope Chiltern’s customers will enjoy spotting the stories woven into the design as they travel.”

Daniel Gillard, area manager for Warwickshire at Chiltern Railways, added: “Railway 200 is a unique opportunity to celebrate the proud history of rail.

"I am delighted that customers at Leamington can view these wonderful murals which perfectly capture this historic milestone for Britain’s railways.

“Our community work with partners and schools is crucial for the upkeep and enhancement of our stations which improve the travel experience for our customers.”

Sarah Davison, CRP officer at the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership, said: “It’s been fantastic to bring schools and communities together to explore the history of rail and create lasting artwork at Leamington Spa.

“The pupils’ enthusiasm and imagination shine through in Katie’s designs, and the mural will be a vibrant reminder of Railway 200 for years to come.”

