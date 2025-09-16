Leamington Town Council awards more than 22k in grants to projects tackling climate change

Leamington Town Council has awarded a series of grants to local projects with the objective of tackling climate change and promoting sustainability.

More than £22,500 has been distributed between three community organisations in the town – Action 21, Leamington Lawn Tennis and Squash Club and Cubbington and Lillington Environmental Action Now CIC (CLEAN).

The grants funding will support a range of projects, including upgrading the tennis club’s floodlights to LED lighting, and eco hub and cycle project for Action 21 and the creation of a Friends of Mason Avenue Park group in Lillington.

The council, which launched the grants last year, year, understands the importance of supporting local groups and initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges of climate change.

Climate change grant projects in Leamington. Credit: Leamington Town Council.

The grants applications, which are open all year are open to not-for-profit community groups based in the town, can fund a variety of initiatives focused on reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices.

Forms are available on the Town Councils Website – https://tinyurl.com/34x6hjzw

Leamington Mayor Councillor Ruggy Singh said: “I am delighted that these grants have been awarded and that these local projects can begin making a real difference. It has been truly inspirational to read about these initiatives happening right here in Leamington – something we can all be proud of.

"I look forward to seeing how these projects develop over time, and I would like to extend a big thank you to everyone involved.

“I know many of you give up your own time to support these efforts; without you, we wouldn’t be moving forward.”