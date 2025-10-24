Chart-topping Leamington musician Luke Concannon of Nizlopi fame is releasing a new album

Leamington musician Luke Concannon, of Nizlopi fame, is releasing a new album on November 14. Picture supplied.

Musician Luke Concannon – one half of Leamington folk duo Nizlopi, who had a number one hit with the JCB Song in 2005 – is releasing a new album.

Following a lengthy period of illness and building a yurt for his family in the wilds of Vermont where he now lives, Luke has channelled his frustration over today's world into a collection of soulful folk-pop songs, staying true to his activist roots by tackling difficult subjects while still searching for hope and connection on his new album Midnight Bloom, which will be released on November 14.

Luke’s gradual recovery from burnout and being diagnosed with IBS was driven by his desire to build a house for himself and his pregnant wife Stephanie, who was studying for her master’s degree in Boston.

Buying eight acres of woods in Vermont, Luke lived in a small tent while building a yurt, and found his creative mojo returning through physical work as he wrote songs at 5am every morning in the woods.

Soon after, Stephanie completed her degree, they welcomed their son Oran, and the songs became his first new album in four years.

Luke has embraced the land and community, finding that life does indeed find a way, even through the darkness, if one shows up and plants the seeds.

Luke said: “I’m a recovering perfectionist.

"I’m learning to let go and realise that ‘good enough’ is a better way to approach our lives.

"We live in an area with a rich history of back-to-the-landers who lived on the edges of culture, and yet still managed to shake up the world through community, art, and politics.”

Growing up in Leamington, Luke has early memories of falling asleep at Irish family parties to the sound of guitars, singing, and dancing.

He has been making music ever since.

Upon meeting double-bassist John Parker in school, the two formed the folk hip-hop duo Nizlopi and sold a million records in their twenties and deeply influencing the young Ed Sheeran who interned with them.

Through the strain of recording and touring world-wide with a small family-run label, Nizlopi parted ways.

Luke is playing a few gigs in the UK in the coming weeks.

For tickets click here: https://lukeconcannon.com/#concerts

Find Luke online here: https://lukeconcannon.com/