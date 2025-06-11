Cheers! Plans for new beer taproom in Leamington have been given the green light

Plans to turn a current storage unit in Leamington into a beer taproom has been given the go ahead.

The change of use plans, which were submitted last year, is for a unit in the Victoria Business Centre in Neilston Street.

The business park already houses several tap rooms and similar businesses, including Windmill Brewery and BRUBL.

In the documents, the applicant said: “The unit is currently designated for B8 storage, and we are seeking a change of use to establish a beer taproom that will provide a relaxed, community-oriented setting for residents and visitors to enjoy locally crafted beverages.

“We envision a welcoming taproom that aligns with the character of the industrial area, with minimal structural changes required to adapt the space.”

Modifications put forward include installing a bar and a toilet and a planned seating area that can fit around 30 people.

The proposed opening hours for the new taproom were listed as 1pm to 11pm Monday to Sunday.

The change of use plans, which were submitted last year, is for unit 4 in the Victoria Business Centre in Neilston Street. Photo by Google Streetview

Speaking about the project, the applicant said: “Our design approach will maintain a professional and modern appearance that complements the industrial aesthetic of the surrounding area.”

They added: “We believe that this taproom will contribute positively to Leamington by offering a unique gathering place in an accessible, thoughtfully designed space.”

The plans received three objections – two from members of the public and one from Warwick District Council’s Environmental Health team.

All of the objections raised concerns the amount of noise generated from the business and the impact on neighbours.

The Environmental Health team also raised concerns about public safety and “disorderly behaviour”.

But as stated in the decision report, in spite of these concerns, no objection was received from Warwickshire Police or the Warwick District Council's Community Safety Team.

The decision said: “The proposal is acceptable in principle as a main town centre use on a site within the town centre.

"The proposal would not give rise to impacts on crime and public safety or noise that would justify a refusal of planning permission.”

To view the planning application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/24/1556