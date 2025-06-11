Leamington industrial building and yard for sale at auction with £730k price tag

A Leamington industrial building and yard are up for sale at auction with a £730,000 price tag next month.

Eaton Works, in Althorpe Street, is a 1970s two-storey industrial building with a combination of workshop, storage and office accommodation, and it has a £545,000+ guide price in Bond Wolfe’s livestreamed auction on Thursday July 10.

The yard adjacent to Eaton Works, a roughly rectangular-shaped storage yard extending to 0.134 acres, is also in the auction with a £185,000+ guide price.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said: “Both properties are being offered for sale in association with Holt Commercial.

Eaton Works in Leamington. Credit: Bond Wolfe.

“Eaton Works is a traditional industrial building, extending to 8,294 sq ft, with access points both to the ground and first floors for storage purposes.

“The unit is of brick construction with high level windows to both floors. The property is flat roofed. Externally there is parking for five or six vehicles.

“It is understood that single and three phase electricity, gas, water and drainage services are connected to the property.

“This yard area is considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to obtaining the necessary planning consent.

Eaton Works. Image supplied by Bond Wolfe

“Interested parties must make their own enquiries of the local planning authority, Warwick District Council, in respect of planning and independently satisfy themselves as to the suitability of the property and site for any use or development they may propose.”

The auction, which starts at 8.30am, will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

For more details and to register to bid visit https://www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties/, email [email protected] or call 0121 312 1212 or 01902 928 510.