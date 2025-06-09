Historic Leamington business set to 'broaden its family's legacy' with new Warwick site

The owner of a history family-run sandwich shop in Leamington is set to ‘expand her family’s legacy’ with a new site in Warwick.

Hayley Sabin became the owner of Sabins in Tachbrook Road after buying the business from her uncle, Andrew Sabin in August 2024.

Hayley and her partner Tom Hope then refurbished the shop and re-opened in November 2024.

Now, Hayley is expanding with a new shop opening in St Johns in Warwick.

When asked about why she decided to expand the business, Hayley said: “I really feel like Sabin’s should be shared with more people, we have a great base to grow from, with six generations of knowledge and passion, great fundamentals, great menu, great people and great communities to serve.

“We ran various posts on social media asking where everyone would like to see us next and Warwick was one of the top answers, so when this site became available we had to snap it up.”

“We are hoping to get the new shop open by late July/early August and we’ll be running the same menu that currently runs in the Tachbrook Road shop.”

The expansion is a major milestone for the business.

Hayley said: “I’m incredibly proud to be opening our second Sabin’s sandwich shop in Warwick.

"This isn’t just a business expansion, its another chapter in a story that began in 1860 with my great-great-great-grandfather.

“Opening a second shop allows us to share that legacy with even more people, and I’m so grateful to all the customers over the years who’ve supported us through the generations.”

The history of Sabins

Sabin’s started off as a bakery at 7 Farley Street in Leamington as ‘Sabin & Son’ and was opened by Hayley’s great-great-great grandfather Joseph Sabin and his son Charles Sabin in 1860.

Today, ‘Sabin & Son’ can still be seen on the wall of the building.

Hayley’s great grandfather Victor Sabin (Charles’s son) started working in the bakery when he was seven years old and at 14, he took on the bakery and started running it when his father died.

Hayley said: “Victor was well remembered for his tireless work in supplying bread to blitz-hit Coventry, baking through the night and rushing it over to those in need.

“The bakery was moved to Shrubland Street in 1963 by my grandfather, John Sabin and his brother Charles.

"My great-grandfather Victor continued to work in there until his death in 1984. There is also a plaque commemorating him in Jephsons Gardens.

“After time, Shrubland Street started to get too small and they were unable to expand in that site so they purchased a new factory in Spartan Close. My mother and grandmother both worked in this site.

“Uncle Andrew opened the first Sabin’s sandwich shop in Regent Street in the mid 1980s.

“Unfortunately supermarkets hugely affected the bakeries as they started to mass produce bread and sell it for the price it would cost my family to bake it, so sadly all of the bakeries were shut down.

“The sandwich shop continued on and was moved from Regent street to Tachbrook Road (the current site) in 2000.

“The landlord of this site, David Markham, used to supply the shop with their meat for the pork pies and sausage rolls that Sabin’s were renowned for in Leamington.”