Chesterton Parish Council: 'why most villagers want closure of road into village'

Chesterton Parish Council has responded to some residents’ concerns about the closure to vehicles of one of only two roads going into and out of the village.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) is proposing to prohibit motor vehicles from using the Old Gated Road from a point 570 metres north of its junction with B4100 Chesterton Hill and Banbury Hill.

Only pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders would be able to use that part of the road under the proposed conditions.

The narrow road currently has a two-way traffic flow and a 60mph speed limit with no lighting.

A new development, with up to 1,000 new houses, adjacent to the the entrance to the Old Gated road is also causing the authority concerns that the road will have a large increase in traffic.

It is for these reasons that the council does not deem it to be safe or suitable to be used by motor vehicles.

Since then, Chesterton parish clerk John Hutchinson, has responded.

He said: “A large majority of the residents of Chesterton are in favour of this closure.

"The opinion of all of the residents was measured by a formal vote.

"Residents voted for the closure because the route has become a vehicular rat run. As stated in your article the road is a single carriageway with a 60mph limit. It should also be pointed out that there are very few passing bays.

"Historically the route was used by traffic travelling to the car manufacturer centres in Gaydon-this has reduced a bit due to hybrid working and the opening of the dual carriageway link from the M40.

"However we are seeing an increase in traffic using the road from the growing housing developments at Upper Lighthorne.

"Even the most cautious of modelling would suggest that the route will soon become chaotic and dangerous for all users-cars, pedestrians, bikes and horses.

"The funding for the closure has been provided by Homes England as part of the section 106 agreement.

"This was allocated as part of the granting of the planning application in 2016.

"We have had extensive temporary closures over the last two to three years.

"Chesterton residents and other local people have become accustomed to these closures and been appreciative of the benefits.

"WCC has proposed turning this road into the Feldon Cycleway - I feel most people would view this as a progressive step-enabling walkers, cyclists and horse riders to safely travel without having to be on dangerous and busy roads.

"There’s a registered child provider based at one of the houses on the road.

"The safety of these children will be compromised if this road remains open.

"Chesterton parish has discussed implementing slower speed limits in Chesterton with WCC - we understand this is not a viable option.

“As Parish officers, we have reached out to everyone in the community and tried to mitigate concerns that a small number of residents have with the proposed closure.

“The crux of this issue is centred on safety in this small community - it is impossible to enable the likely traffic levels to utilise a single track road like this in a safe fashion.

"It would be impossible to make this road a two carriageway, provide pavements or provide additional passing bays.

"Closure, in the opinion of most villagers and the local authorities, is the only viable option.”