Children across Warwickshire create artwork to brighten up Warwick Hospital ward

Children across Warwickshire have created an unusual present for Warwick Hospital patients this Christmas – some imaginative artwork to cheer up their stay over the festive period.

Last month, Warwickshire-based healthcare charity Kissing it Better launched a children’s art competition to help cheer up patients and make them feel connected to the outside world during their stay in hospital.

As the pictures were set to decorate the hospital’s Castle Ward, the challenge was to create a piece of artwork on the theme of ‘castles’.

Some of the winners of the Castle Ward art competition with members of staff from the ward at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied

“The range of castle-themed art was quite astonishing,” said Caty Oates, project director for Kissing it Better.

“There’s everything from Minecraft to traditional Japanese castles and the depiction of NHS workers as knights in shining armour.

"The staff at Castle Ward are so excited about putting up these pictures – they’ll boost staff morale as well as patient happiness.”

Castle Ward consultant, Dr Jeremy Shearman, helped judge the winners. He said: “Judging was difficult as every entry had its own unique character and style.

Matilda - one of the competition winners. Photo supplied

"Warwick Castle is an incredible focal point for the people of Warwickshire and those of us who work on Castle Ward would like to think that we might in our own small way create a similar sense of sanctuary and protection for our patients.”

Caty Oates adds that the young artists have also benefited from the competition. She said: “There’s been so much uncertainty this Christmas, and I know that taking part and winning has

boosted children’s self belief and positivity.”

Layla - one of the competition winners with her artwork. Photo supplied

