Children can pick sunflowers among dinosaurs at Hatton Adventure World

Children can now pick sunflowers among the dinosaurs at Hatton Adventure World. Photo supplied

The sunshine has brought out the sunflowers three weeks early at the site, which is hosting ‘Dinosaurs Alive’ until September 4.

Now, children can pick and take a sunflower home with them while they get up close to dinosaurs.

Dinosaurs have been brought back to life using state-of-the-art animatronics, puppetry and SFX.

The event features Europe’s largest walking dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brontosaurus and Velociraptors.

Visitors can get up close and personal with the dinosaurs as well as learning how to tame them with the Dino Rangers interactive, hilarious, and educational shows, plus other dinosaur activities.

Dinosaurs Alive includes full entry to Hatton Adventure World.

Tickets cost from £17.95 per child and adult. All day parking is £2. Hatton Adventure World is open every day throughout the year (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day) from 10am to 5.30pm.