Children in Lighthorne put their thinking caps on for Halloween themed scavenger hunt
Children were able to get into the Halloween spirit with a ‘spooky scavenger hunt’ in Upper Lighthorne.
The doors to the decorated show homes at David Wilson Homes’ Heritage Grange development were open between October 28 and 30 for young detectives to search for hidden objects.
Each child was asked to make a note of the letter next to each item, to solve the anagram to spell a 10-letter Halloween-themed word.
Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome families to our Heritage Grange development for our Halloween scavenger hunt.
“For those who enjoy the spooky season, we hope it provided an enjoyable time hunting down the decorations hidden around our show home.”