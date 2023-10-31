Children in Lighthorne put their thinking caps on for Halloween themed scavenger hunt

The event ran for three days at the property developer’s show homes, which had been decorated and set up for Halloween and the scavenger hunt.

Children were able to get into the Halloween spirit with a ‘spooky scavenger hunt’ in Upper Lighthorne.

The doors to the decorated show homes at David Wilson Homes’ Heritage Grange development were open between October 28 and 30 for young detectives to search for hidden objects.

Risi embracing the Halloween spirit at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne. Photo supplied

Each child was asked to make a note of the letter next to each item, to solve the anagram to spell a 10-letter Halloween-themed word.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome families to our Heritage Grange development for our Halloween scavenger hunt.