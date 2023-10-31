Register
BREAKING
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54

Children in Lighthorne put their thinking caps on for Halloween themed scavenger hunt

The event ran for three days at the property developer’s show homes, which had been decorated and set up for Halloween and the scavenger hunt.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Children were able to get into the Halloween spirit with a ‘spooky scavenger hunt’ in Upper Lighthorne.

Read More
In pictures: Popular 'House of Halloween' returns to Whitnash, raising money for...

The doors to the decorated show homes at David Wilson Homes’ Heritage Grange development were open between October 28 and 30 for young detectives to search for hidden objects.

Risi embracing the Halloween spirit at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne. Photo suppliedRisi embracing the Halloween spirit at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne. Photo supplied
Risi embracing the Halloween spirit at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne. Photo supplied
Most Popular

Each child was asked to make a note of the letter next to each item, to solve the anagram to spell a 10-letter Halloween-themed word.

Steve Barton, senior sales manager at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We were thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome families to our Heritage Grange development for our Halloween scavenger hunt.

“For those who enjoy the spooky season, we hope it provided an enjoyable time hunting down the decorations hidden around our show home.”