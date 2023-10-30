In pictures: Popular 'House of Halloween' returns to Whitnash, raising money for Children in Need
A popular 'House of Halloween' event, which helps raise money for Children In Need, will be returning to Whitnash.
Last year, hundreds of trick or treaters and Halloween revellers visited the ‘House of Halloween’ set up in Whitmore Road despite the poor weather conditions.
Darren Butler hosted the ‘House’, which featured themed rooms and many of his neighbours also joined in and decorated the front of their houses.
Darren is once again bringing back his Halloween attraction, with the aim of helping to raise more money for charity.
He said: “Tomorrow (Tuesday) I have my ‘House of Halloween’ in Whitnash, which is bigger than ever with six themed areas, including Haunted Mansion, chop shop, spiders, circus area, pumpkin patch and a graveyard.
“It runs from 4pm to 8pm with treats for all the kids.
"The house located across three driveways takes over a week to build and is entirely made out of wood.
"Donations will be taken for Children in Need.
“All donations will be added to my total from Friday where I had a charity quiz night – again for Children In Need, where I raised £5,690.50 in total.
"I am hoping with my House of Halloween I will get to £6,000.”
Pudsey Bear, the Children in Need mascot, will also be at the attraction.
Last year’s event raised more than £280 on the night, which was added the Children In Need pot raised on a quiz night the Friday before Halloween, which raised more than £2,300.