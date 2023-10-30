Register
In pictures: Popular 'House of Halloween' returns to Whitnash, raising money for Children in Need

Hundreds of trick or treaters are expected to visit the attraction tomorrow (Tuesday)
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:24 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 12:25 GMT
A popular 'House of Halloween' event, which helps raise money for Children In Need, will be returning to Whitnash. Last year, hundreds of trick or treaters and Halloween revellers visited the attraction. Photos suppliedA popular 'House of Halloween' event, which helps raise money for Children In Need, will be returning to Whitnash. Last year, hundreds of trick or treaters and Halloween revellers visited the attraction. Photos supplied
A popular 'House of Halloween' event, which helps raise money for Children In Need, will be returning to Whitnash.

Last year, hundreds of trick or treaters and Halloween revellers visited the ‘House of Halloween’ set up in Whitmore Road despite the poor weather conditions.

This year's event will have six themed rooms. Photo suppliedThis year's event will have six themed rooms. Photo supplied
Darren Butler hosted the ‘House’, which featured themed rooms and many of his neighbours also joined in and decorated the front of their houses.

Darren is once again bringing back his Halloween attraction, with the aim of helping to raise more money for charity.

He said: “Tomorrow (Tuesday) I have my ‘House of Halloween’ in Whitnash, which is bigger than ever with six themed areas, including Haunted Mansion, chop shop, spiders, circus area, pumpkin patch and a graveyard.

“It runs from 4pm to 8pm with treats for all the kids.

This year's event will have six themed rooms. Photo suppliedThis year's event will have six themed rooms. Photo supplied
"The house located across three driveways takes over a week to build and is entirely made out of wood.

"Donations will be taken for Children in Need.

“All donations will be added to my total from Friday where I had a charity quiz night – again for Children In Need, where I raised £5,690.50 in total.

"I am hoping with my House of Halloween I will get to £6,000.”

This year's event will have six themed rooms. Photo suppliedThis year's event will have six themed rooms. Photo supplied
Pudsey Bear, the Children in Need mascot, will also be at the attraction.

Last year’s event raised more than £280 on the night, which was added the Children In Need pot raised on a quiz night the Friday before Halloween, which raised more than £2,300.