Children put their art skills to the test at Warwick military museum's half term competition

The art competition was one of the many events held at the town’s new museum site.

Children from across Warwickshire and beyond were invited to take part in an art competition as part of the February half term events held at a museum in Warwick.

“Bobby”, the antelope and regimental mascot for the Royal Warwickshire Regiment, was the subject for the competition over half term.

Janet Shaw, past president of the Warwick British Legion and judge for the competition, with Chris Kirby, general manager of the Fusiliers Museum. Janet named the winning entry 'Ready to march'. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The newly refurbished Fusiliers Museum in Pageant House in Jury Street, opened to the public on January 26 and half-term provided organisers with the opportunity to stage activities and events.

Visitors from as far as Liverpool travelled to see the new exhibitions but also many local residents.

Janet Shaw, past president of the local Royal British Legion and Juror of Warwick Court Leet, helped judge the art competition.

Chris Kirby, general manager of the museum, congratulated Hazel Cox, age 11, from Hinkley, on winning the art competition.

Hazel Cox's winning entry. Photo b Gill Fletcher

As a prize, Hazel will receive a “Bobby the antelope” stuffed toy.

Hazel said: “Thank you very much for choosing me as the winner for the competition. I enjoyed drawing Bobby and my visit to the museum.”

Janet added: “I was was thrilled to take part and the museum is a very welcome addition to the centre of Warwick and a fitting tribute to all who have served.

“Alongside the Queen’s Royal Hussars Museum, the Regimental chapel in St Mary’s church, the Warwickshire Yeomanry museum, Lord Leycester Hospital and of course, Warwick Castle, we are now able to provide visitors and residents of the town with our rich and important military history dating back to Anglo Saxon times.”

Hazel Cox age 11 from Hinkley, winner of the competition. Photo by Gill Fletcher

The half-term events also featured a performance from re-enactment group ‘The Royal Warwickshire Regiment WW2 Living History Group, as well as object handling sessions, a treasure hunt and an animal quiz.

The new Fusiliers Museum spans 350 years of the Royal Warwickshire’s history, from its inception in 1674, right through to the Fusiliers of today including stories from more recent conflicts in Northern Ireland, Bosnia and Afghanistan.

The collections contain hundreds of items and stories feature the regiments famous heroes including Field Marshal Montgomery and Field Marshal Sir William Slim.

One of the new experiences at the museum is a replica First World War trench.

Some of the galleries at the museum. Photo by Gill Fletcher

For more information go to: https://fusiliermuseumwarwick.com