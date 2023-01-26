Warwick's new Fusilier Museum officially opens to the public - with new experiences such as a WWI trench

Warwick’s new Fusilier Museum has now officially opened to the public.

The new Fusilier Museum in Warwick has officially opened to the public. Photo by Gillian Fletcher

Today (January 26), the museum opened in its new home in Pageant House in Jury Street.

The Fusilier Museum, which was formerly based at St John’s House, has been closed for more than two years following the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new Fusilier Museum in Warwick has now officially opened to the public. Photo by Mike Baker

An opening ceremony was held at the museum in December 2022, which was attended by Henry Viscount Montgomery, the third Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, who is the grandson of Field Marshal The Viscount Montgomery of Alamein.

Montgomery who was affectionately known as ‘Monty,’ who started his military career in The Royal Warwickshire Regiment is considered to be one of the Royal Warwickshire’ and Royal Regiment of Fusiliers most famous sons.

He is known as being the most successful British General in the second world war and one of the most famous British soldiers.

One of the new experiences at the museum is a replica First World War trench, where visitors are able to experience the sights and smells of what it was like to be in the trenches.

It also includes original artefacts from the 18th century through to both World Wars and most recent campaigns as well as new engaging interactives, and audio visuals.

