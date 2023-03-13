Choir with members from south Warwickshire heading to New York for performance - thanks to Pitch Perfect director

They will be performing at an a capella concert which is being held at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

A community choir with members from south Warwickshire and beyond are heading to New York to perform at a concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around 50 of the 300 members of the Pop Voices choir will be making the trip to perform at Total Vocal – an a capella concert at the Carnegie Hall – which will be conducted by Pitch Perfect producer Deke Sharon.

The Pop Voices Choir will be heading to New York. Photo supplied

Deke invited the Pop Voices choir to attend the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anya Small, director of Pop Voices, said: “A capella is challenging for a pop choir like us more used to belting out pop classics to music.

"We’re used to mastering harmonies but singing a capella our voices become the instruments – it’s a challenge the choir have risen to wonderfully meeting in small groups for weeks practising hard.

“We’re so excited about the trip, performing on one of the world’s greatest stages, and being coached and conducted by Deke, the king of a capella thanks to the Pitch Perfect movies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am very proud of them, just as I am of every single member of the Pop Voices family.”

The choir is made up from people from Kenilworth, Solihull, Wootton Wawen and Birmingham, who perform at regional venues Birmingham’s Town Hall and Resorts World and wider afield such as the Tower of London ad Abbey Road Studios.