Christmas bin collection day changes for the Leamington and Warwick area
Refuse, recycling, and food waste collections will change in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area over Christmas and New Year.
There will be no refuse, recycling or food waste collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year's Day.
There will be no garden waste collections from Friday December 27 to Wednesday January 8.
Garden waste collections will resume on Thursday January 9.
Warwickshire Recycling Centres are open for pre-booked visits from https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres over the festive period.
To check when your bin collection will change visit: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/christmasrecycling