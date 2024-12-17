One of the posters for the fundraising appeal which have been put up around Portland Place West and Grove Street in Leamington where the incident took place. Picture supplied.

Kind hearted Leamington residents have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help a man who was seriously injured when a large tree was blown down in the town during Storm Darragh earlier this month.

Posters have been put up on railings near the scene of the incident, which took place at the corner of Grove Street and Portland Place West on the evening of Saturday (December 7).

A man called Dan was struck by the tree and, according to those who have created the posters, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

His partner Louise and their baby daughter Molly were also struck by the tree but were, thankfully, unharmed.

The fallen Cedar Tree at the corner of Portland Place West and Grove Street in Leamington during Storm Darragh on December 7.

The poster says: “It is likely he [Dan] will have a long road to recovery, if he is able to return to his previous life at all.

"We are all desperate for good news but preparing for the worst.

"We’ve set up a fundraising campaign to help Louise financially as she continues to care for Molly while coming to terms with this awful incident.”

"Dan is a self-employed chairmaker and the main breadwinner for his family.

"Any donation, no matter how small, will make a huge difference.

"Even if you’re unable to, any support with sharing the message with others is greatly appreciated.”

"While their families have tried to reach to everyone to let them know, obviously their first priority is for Dan’s recovery.

“Apologies if you know Dan and this is the first you have heard of the accident.”

To make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lou-and-dan