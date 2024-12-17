Leamington mum's powerful message of hope for others affected by childhood cancer this Christmas

A Leamington mum who lost her young daughter to childhood cancer, has shared her powerful message of hope for others facing cancer this Christmas.

Sarah Warwick’s six-year-old daughter daughter Neive died of cancer in October 2023.

Her message is part of Children with Cancer UK’s Christmas appeal to inspire and encourage families affected by childhood cancer this Christmas with messages of hope, courage and strength from others who have been through similar journeys.

Every day, ten children and young people are still being diagnosed with cancer in the UK.

Sarah and Neive Warwick. Picture supplied.

Tragically, cancer remains the number one cause of death in children.

Many families face the cruel reality that they will never spend another Christmas with their child because of cancer.

The charity’s Christmas Appeal is spoken by the voices of those who know this journey better than anyone, connecting people with true stories of resilience and hope.

Each family reflected on their treasured Christmas memories, along with offering heartfelt advice and words of hope to other families affected by childhood cancer this festive season.

Neive Warwick. Picgture supplied.

Sarah has described how she found ways to go through the pain of grief and to honour memories of Neive at Christmas.

She said: “Christmas is one of the most difficult times when you are grieving your child.

"I found comfort in dedicating a Christmas tree to Neive and decorating it with meaningful things personalised for her.

"We also attend a church service to honour and remember Neive.” Sarah has offered advice to other parents facing Christmas after losing a child.

She added: “Memories are precious.

"Nobody or nothing can take those.

"Hold comfort in remembering special times with your child.

"People often tell me to take one day at a time – and it’s true.

"Don’t think too far ahead and take each moment as it arises.”

“Neive’s stocking will always hang next to her sister’s, her favourite Christmas songs will always be played and she’ll be remembered in every moment throughout the festive season.

"Grief is all the love we have in our hearts and by including Neive in small ways at Christmas it’s given me some peace.”

To watch Children with Cancer UK’s Christmas appeal online visit https://shorturl.at/VKjhG