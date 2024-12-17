Warwickshire community rallies to provide vulnerable children Christmas presents

The community across Warwickshire has rallied together to help provide vulnerable children with a present to open on Christmas Day.

For several years, Warwickshire County Council’s Children and Families Service has worked with organisations, charities and individuals to support families and provide Christmas presents for their children.

Donated gifts have ensured that Warwickshire’s care-experienced young people, as well as other vulnerable children and young people across the county, have something to unwrap.

Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

This year more than 250 gifts were donated to the appeal.

Warwickshire County Councillor Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families said: “We are incredibly grateful to individuals and community groups who donated Christmas gifts this year.

“Every gesture, grand or small, plays a vital role in building a community that cares for its children.

"These generous contributors spent time, money and effort ensuring Warwickshire children who, for many reasons may not have received any gifts, have something to open on Christmas morning.”

"There are lots of ways to give back and this is just one that truly embodies the ethos of Child Friendly Warwickshire.”

Warwickshire County Council would like to thank the following contributors to this year’s appeal:

Pertemps Recruitment Agency, Procure 4, McDonalds Warwick and Lions Club – for donations towards pantomime tickets for children in care and their families.

Norma Wilson – for supporting care leavers and asylum seekers across Warwickshire with Christmas Hampers.

Puddle Ducks Nursey – for donations of new toys, in place of its workplace secret Santa and goods for Norma’s hampers

Lush Coventry – for donations of Lush products for Care Leavers.

Customers at Morrisons Warwick – for public donations filling 20 boxes of items for children.

Widget, a Leamington-based software company – for its donation of toys for vulnerable children across the county.

Warwickshire County Council staff – for completing a sponsored walk in Wales to raise money towards care experienced young people.

Warwickshire County Council’s Market Hall Museum staff – for collecting Christmas gifts for Warwickshire Children’s Services.

Warwick Museum, Eliot Park Innovation Centre and Kings House – for hosting drop of points and collecting Christmas gifts.

Tesco Warwick – for colleague and customer donations towards the Christmas appeal.

Biffa Warwick depot and Stratford Upon Avon RFC – for the generosity of the staff and club members

Cadantis and Acorn’s Children’s Clubs – for donations to the Warwickshire Family Information Service.

