Warwick publican and priest to take on Christmas job swap to raise cash for charity

A publican and priest from Warwick are swapping jobs this Christmas to help raise funds for charity.

Tim Maccabee, landlord at Warwick pubs The Eagle and The Old Post Office, is swapping pints for the pulpit as he does a reading at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in the town, while the church’s priest Father Patrick Mileham will be serving behind the bar at the Old Post Office on Christmas Day.

It’s the second job swap they have done, with a similar stunt last Christmas raising more than £600 for the charity Hope for Children.

Tim Maccabee (left), landlord at Warwick pubs The Eagle and The Old Post Office, is swapping pints for the pulpit as he does a reading at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in the town, while the church’s priest Father Patrick Mileham (right) will be serving behind the bar at the Old Post Office on Christmas Day. Photo supplied

The charity is particularly personal to Tim, as it was set up in memory of his late son Tom who passed away in 2014.

Tom had a real love of Football and the money raised goes towards a project called ‘Girls United’ - a girls only football project based in the Namuwongo slum district of Kampala, Uganda.

Through the project, the charity can engage with local girls, providing safeguarding, educational, health and welfare support.

In total, the pub’s fundraising efforts raised more than £3,000 for the project in 2024 thanks to the generosity of customers.

Father Patrick Mileham will be serving behind the bar at the Old Post Office on Christmas Day. Photo supplied

Tim said: “Last year we came up with the idea of doing the job swap and it was a fun thing to do – whilst raising money for a charity close to my heart.

“We are going to repeat the experience again this Christmas – I will make a reading on Saturday 21/Sunday 22 of December and Father Patrick will be pouring pints on Christmas Day.

"We are also selling a beer throughout December called "Father's Christmas", a beer brewed in collaboration with Church End brewery.

"From each pint sold, we'll donate 50p to the above charity.

Tim Maccabee, landlord at Warwick pubs The Eagle and The Old Post Office, is swapping pints for the pulpit as he does a reading at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in the town, while the church’s priest Father Patrick Mileham will be serving behind the bar at the Old Post Office on Christmas Day. Photo supplied

“It also reminds us all that in some ways what we do isn’t that different.

"The theme of my talk last year was that pubs and church in some ways have a similar function – bringing communities together, providing support.

"Father Patrick has visited our pub in the past, and I’m sure has had occasions when there that he has been able to informally carry out his pastoral role. Likewise, I know many customers take comfort from seeing familiar faces in their local pubs, particularly at Christmas time”.