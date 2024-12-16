Lions deliver food parcels to people in need in Leamington and Warwick despite stolen donations
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner, became an honorary Lion for the day on Sunday December 8 when together with air cadets from the No.1368 Warwick & Leamington Squadron, community members, and volunteers from around the area he joined Warwick Lions in their annual Christmas parcel distribution.
The Warwick Lions Club is a charity which serves both the Warwick and Leamington area and hosts the parcel event every year.
The goods for the parcels were gathered from a door to door collection and contributions from Morrisons supermarket in Leamington, which were then taken back to the Chase Meadow Community Centre where they were sorted into around 200 parcels and then and delivered to people in need in the area.
Despite doing this parcel drive every year for people in need, the Lions Club said this year’s efforts were affected by people stealing donations from people’s doorsteps.
A spokesperson said: “It is a sad state of affairs that the collection this year was marred by reports of unauthorised people stealing donations from people’s doorsteps causing Warwick Lions to fear that this would negatively impact on their goodwill gesture.
"However regardless of this, the event was an acknowledged success with just over a ton of foodstuffs being distributed throughout the area.
"We would like to thanking the people of Warwick and Leamington, once again we were overwhelmed by the fantastic generosity of local people.”