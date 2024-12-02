'Christmas in Warwick': Festive event taking place in town this weekend

A ‘Christmas in Warwick’ event is set to take place in the town this weekend.

Following on from the Christmas lights switch on during Victorian Evening last week, the next Christmas event is lined up for Saturday (December 7).

The event, which is also a fundraiser, has been organised by Warwick Town Council, CJ’s Events Warwickshire and The Myton Hospices.

A ‘Christmas in Warwick’ event is set to take place in the town this weekend. Photo by CJ's Events Warwickshire

It will take place in Market Place and at the Court House in Jury Street from 10am to 4pm.

The Myton Hospice is set to bring Santa and his sleigh to the market square, and there will be a tombola and a ‘guess how many sweets are in the jar’.

There will also be photo opportunities with The Grinch and Naughty Elf.

The town council will also be running a ‘Christmas Fun Day’ at The Court House featuring stalls, children’s games, tombola, face painting, crafts and refreshments.

A horse-drawn carriage will also provide trips between The Court House and Market Place for a suggested donation of £3.

All money raised will be split equally between The Myton Hospice and Warwick’s Christmas Lights.

As December 7 is also ‘Small Business Saturday’, the event will also highlight the independent businesses within Warwick and there will be free parking in all of Warwick District Council’s car parks in Warwick.

Throughout the year, Warwick Town Council has been raising money through sponsorship and events to help fund more Christmas lights for the town.

This came after the council were able to install more lights due to a similar campaign last year.