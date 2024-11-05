Christmas lights switch-ons: a season of sparkle is set to begin in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth
Taking place from 17 November to 1 December, Kenilworth, Leamington, Warwick and surrounding villages will each host their light switch-on events with a fantastic selection of entertainment, music, food, and seasonal stalls.
The fun begins in Leamington on Sunday 17 November for the Big Lights Switch On, with a Christmas market from 10am. The stage outside the Town Hall will feature music from 1pm and live entertainment from 2pm to 6pm.
The Myton Hospice Tree of Light and the main town centre lights will be switched on at 5.30pm by the Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa Councillor Judith Clarke, and representatives from Leamington Lawn Tennis & Squash Club, who this year are celebrating their 150th birthday.
Leamington’s lights switch on event will feature brand new lights for 2024 from Christchurch Gardens, along the Parade, Warwick Street, Regent Street, Park Street, Euston Place, Bath Street, High Street and Clemens Street.
The trees along Regent Grove, the Town Hall and the front of the Pump Rooms will also be adorned with new lights.
The Leamington lights scheme is jointly owned, funded and managed by Warwick District Council, Royal Leamington Spa Town Council and Leamington BID.
The three organisations have worked together on the new lights, which feature low energy LED lighting, helping to reduce the Council’s energy
consumption and carbon footprint.
Parking will be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks in Leamington on Sunday November 17 to support the event.
On-street parking charges will still apply.
Warwick’s popular Victorian Evening returns on Thursday November 28, offering visitors the chance to step back in time and experience the sights, sounds and smells of a Victorian Christmas.
Starting from 3pm with a Victorian market in the Square and rides and entertainment around the town centre, the performances get underway on the stage at 5pm, with the lights being switched on at 7pm by the Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Dave Skinner.
Warwick will also be benefiting from new lights, with the Christmas lights committee at the Town Council working hard all year to fundraise and raise sponsorship from local businesses for additional lighting in the town.
Parking will be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks in Warwick from 3pm on Thursday November 28 to support the event.
On-street parking charges will still apply.
Kenilworth will be spreading its celebrations across two days, with the High Street in Kenilworth switching theirs on first on Friday November 29.
The traditional event will have entertainment, food, and drink from 5pm to 8pm, and the lights will be switched on at 6pm.
The celebrations continue on Sunday December 1 on Warwick Road in Kenilworth, with market stalls, food, drink and fairground rides starting at 1pm.
The music will start on the stage at 4pm to 7pm, with the lights being switched on at 6pm by the Mayor of Kenilworth, Councillor Alan Chalmers. Parking will be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks in Kenilworth on Sunday December 1 to support the event.
On-street parking charges will still apply.
And there’s so much more happening across the District this festive season, with lights adorning towns and villages, local carols, school nativities, tractor runs, Christmas lights trails and visits from Santa courtesy of the local Rotary’s.
Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts and Economy said: “We’re delighted to be once again hosting these events, where friends and families come together to celebrate and mark the start of the festive season.
“Not only do these events provide a sense of community, but they are also a great support for our local businesses.
"We look forward to welcoming you to our town centres for a special celebration, and to see the brand-new lights which will add some much needed sparkle this winter."
Parking will also be free in all Warwick District Council off-street car parks on Saturday December 7 for Small Business Saturday.
On-street parking charges will still apply.
You can keep up to date with the latest information about the events at www.warwickdc.gov.uk/events